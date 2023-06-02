ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) –The Albany Empire have a yet another new head coach. The team has tabbed Terry Foster as their new lead man. A front office member confirmed the hiring to NEWS10 ABC on Thursday.

Foster is currently the defensive coordinator of the Iowa Barnstormers in the Indoor Football League. He has 20 years of coaching experience in indoor football. He is currently looking for an offensive coordinator, as Ben Bennett has left the Empire.

This is the fourth coaching change made by Empire owner Antonio Brown this season.