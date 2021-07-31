Empire get revenge on Sharks to close regular season

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Empire already had home field advantage throughout the playoffs locked up, so Saturday’s regular season finale was simply a revenge game.

The Jacksonville Sharks handed the Empire their only loss of the season down in Florida about a month ago, and they struck first in this one. Tommy Grady had a pass to Darius Prince tipped up in the air, and Kenny Veal took it to the house for a pick six, giving Jacksonville a 6-0 lead.

The Empire responded quickly, moving the ball methodically down the field and punching it in with an end around to Prince who dove over the goal line. The Empire scored again early in the second quarter to tie it at 13 with a Jeramie Richardson goal line plunge.

Then right before the half the Empire strikes back to take the lead. Grady found Phillip Barnett in the endzone for six as the Empire held on for a 58-56 win.

Albany will host the Carolina Cobras in the first round of the playoffs Saturday at 7 p.m.