Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Empire brought an NAL championship to Albany in the team’s first season in the league last year. On Saturday night, they began a new journey with one goal: repeat.

The Empire fell behind 7-0 early after a quick three and out to start the game. The Empire took their first lead of the game in the second quarter, going up 19-14 after a 45-yard touchdown from Antwane Grant. The Cobras regained the lead, and held it on their way to a 59-51 win, spoiling the opener for the Empire.

Darius Prince led the way with four touchdowns for Albany. Mike Fafaul went 21-30 for 251 yards with six touchdowns and an interception in his debut at quarterback for the Empire, replacing Tommy Grady.

The Empire will look to bounce back next Saturday in Jacksonville against the Sharks at 7:00 PM.