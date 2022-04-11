Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Empire owner Mike Kwarta announced a new contract extension for head coach Tom Menas on Sunday.

The announcement came at Albany’s media day. It will keep Menas in Albany through the 2024 season. Offensive coordinator Damon Ware was also extended through 2024.

Stability is important for any coach, and it’s something Menas relishes. “For me personally, it’s everything,” said Menas. “I’m a husband, I’m a father, I’m a grandfather, and knowing that I have a place here, it means a lot.”

In his first season as the head coach of the Empire in 2021, Menas delivered with a National Arena League championship. The Empire kick off their season at home on Saturday, April 23rd at 7:00 PM.