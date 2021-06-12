Empire continue to roll in home rout of Carolina Cobras

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Empire improved to 3-0 with a win over The Carolina Cobras in Albany tonight. The Empire put up 83 points in an impressive win over the Cobras.

Quarterback Tommy Grady threw for 9 touchdowns, and only 2 incompletions. When asked which he was happier about the 2 incompletions or the 9 touchdowns, Grady said “Probably the incompletions. The receivers are doing a great job of getting in the endzone. We’re getting the balls sent to them quickly, to get it into their hands and make great plays.”

Wide receiver Darius Prince found the end zone 5 times tonight, with 129 yards overall. Prince

spoke on the offensive performance “We’re clicking right now, can still learn a whole lot. We’re

still trying to fix things… which is scary.”

The defense had one of their best games, forcing 4 turnovers. Head coach Tom Menas was

very happy with the defense tonight, saying he was “Overall most proud with the turnovers and

physicality.” DB Kenneth McGruder said “We still have a lot of rookies on the back end, so with

more time and more games under our belt we’re going to get better each game.”