Empire bounce back at home with comeback win over Flight

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s been over a month since the Albany Empire have played a game at the Times Union Center.

Coming off a loss to the Jacksonville Sharks and a two week layoff, the Empire got back on the field Saturday night to host the Jersey Flight.

The Empire trounced the Flight in their first meeting last month, with Albany winning 60-25. Jersey wasn’t making it that easy this time around.

Jersey’s Warren Smith lofted a deep ball for Larry Beavers who stretched across the goal line before smashing into the wall, tying the game at six.

The Empire responded with the short passing game. Tommy Grady hit Darius Prince on a swing pass for Prince’s second touchdown of the night, giving the Empire a 12-6 lead.

The deep ball kept working for the Flight. Smith dropped one in the bucket to Jared Dangerfield. Jersey took a 23-12 lead right before the half, but the Empire had another response before the clock ran out.

Grady hit Malachi Jones who strolled into the endzone in the final seconds of the half, bringing the Empire within a score. A late rally helped Albany come back and steal a win at home 55-48 over the Flight.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sport Highlights

Local Sports

More Local Sports

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

MEET THE NEWS10 SPORTS TEAM

Liana Bonavita

Griffin Haas

GRIFFIN HAAS

Jared Phillips

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire