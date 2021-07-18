Empire bounce back at home with comeback win over Flight

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s been over a month since the Albany Empire have played a game at the Times Union Center.

Coming off a loss to the Jacksonville Sharks and a two week layoff, the Empire got back on the field Saturday night to host the Jersey Flight.

The Empire trounced the Flight in their first meeting last month, with Albany winning 60-25. Jersey wasn’t making it that easy this time around.

Jersey’s Warren Smith lofted a deep ball for Larry Beavers who stretched across the goal line before smashing into the wall, tying the game at six.

The Empire responded with the short passing game. Tommy Grady hit Darius Prince on a swing pass for Prince’s second touchdown of the night, giving the Empire a 12-6 lead.

The deep ball kept working for the Flight. Smith dropped one in the bucket to Jared Dangerfield. Jersey took a 23-12 lead right before the half, but the Empire had another response before the clock ran out.

Grady hit Malachi Jones who strolled into the endzone in the final seconds of the half, bringing the Empire within a score. A late rally helped Albany come back and steal a win at home 55-48 over the Flight.