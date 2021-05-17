Empire announce sale of single game tickets

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Empire announced that single game tickets for the upcoming season are on sale now.

As of this morning, fans are able to purchase single game tickets for each of the four home games the Empire will be hosting this upcoming season. “I’m really excited for the season to kick off” said head coach, Tom Menas. “The goal is to fill the arena as much as we can, while still being safe. Although it won’t be our normal, packed arena, we are stoked to get back on the field and play for our fans. It’s an exciting step towards normalcy”.

Single game tickets range from $15 to $110 in price and can be purchased on Ticketmaster or by calling the Times Union Center Box Office at 518-487-2085. Season tickets also remain on sale. All tickets will be sold in pods of 2 or 4 to abide by NYS social distancing guidelines. Prior to entry, all fans will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. The season kicks off at home on Saturday, May 29th vs. the Ontario Bandits.