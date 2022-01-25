Ellen Hahne returning to the lineup for UAlbany

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — When UAlbany women’s basketball fell to Stony Brook on Saturday, they were without their third leading scorer in Ellen Hahne, who hasn’t played a game since before the holiday break.

The senior guard has missed all of conference play in COVID protocols, but she returned to the court Tuesday for her first full practice.

“I’m trying to bring a lot of energy in what I’m seeing from the sideline,” Hahne said. “I know that on the court I have a presence there and I feel like when I’m not on the court I still have to work with that so I just try to pick up on things and talk.”

“I try to bring something even though I can’t be on the court,” Hahne said.

Hahne’s status for Wednesday’s game against UMass Lowell is up in the air, and she will be limited if she does see the floor, according to head coach Colleen Mullen.