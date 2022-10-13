SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Union Dutchmen were back home Thursday night for a midweek game against the Bentley Falcons.

Union’s offense got off to a fast start scoring two early goals from Tyler Watkins, putting them ahead 2-0 in the first period. The Dutchmen would find two more scoring opportunities in the second period.

Caden Villegas and Chaz Smedsrud put the puck in the net, extending their lead to 4-0. In the third period, Union scored again off a goal from Nat Hanley to pull away for good defeating the Bentley Falcons 5-1.

The Dutchmen will be back on the ice Saturday, October 15, against RIT.