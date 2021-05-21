Early inning offense powers Burnt Hills past Guilderland

Guilderland, N.Y. (NEWS10) — More than halfway through the Suburban Council baseball slate and there’s plenty of good teams jockeying for position near the top of the standings. Burnt Hills and Guilderland are in that category.

The Spartans visited the Dutchmen on Friday afternoon and Burnt Hills got off to a quick start. In the top of the first catcher Noah DiCaprio ripped a single into right center with the bases loaded to clear them for a three run single, giving Burnt Hills a 3-0 lead after one.

The next inning the Spartan bats were back at it, with Kyle Decresce hitting a sacrifice fly into center to score Kyle Duane. Burnt Hills jumped out to a 5-0 lead and come away with a 7-4 win.

Burnt Hills hosts Troy at 4:30 on Monday next while Guilderland hosts Shaker at 11 a.m. Saturday.