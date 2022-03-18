Glens Falls, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Green Tech operated in the Class AA state semifinals like they’ve operated in just about every matchup this season — a steamroller.

The Eagles jumped out to a 12-0 lead in the first 7:59 of the game before a Jamestown three at the first quarter buzzer finally put the Red Raiders on the board.

Jamestown rallied well in the second quarter, only allowing Green Tech to take a 21-15 lead into the half, but the Eagles dominated from there.

Zaveon Little could not miss from wherever he let the ball fly on his way to a game-high 18 points while Haisi Mayben got hot in the third quarter, including a 30 foot buzzer beater to end the frame, on his way to 14 more for the Eagles.

Green Tech didn’t look back from there as they routed Jamestown in a 61-31 win in the Class AA state semifinals. They will face Mount Vernon for the state championship Saturday night at 8:45 p.m. at Cool Insuring Arena.