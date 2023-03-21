RICHMOND, K.Y. (NEWS10) — UAlbany head basketball coach Dwayne Killings appeared in Madison County district court in Kentucky Monday afternoon, reaching a resolution to his assault case. The charge will be dismissed in one year upon his completion of a corrective thinking program.

Killings was accused of pushing former player Luke Fizulich against a locker and striking him in the face before a game in November of 2021. Killings had previously pleaded not guilty to the charge in January. Killings now has one year to complete the program.

Killings released the following statement through Greenberg Public Relations:

“Upon recommendation of the county attorney, the Court today approved a resolution of the case in Kentucky, which will be dismissed in one year, upon my completion of an online class in ‘corrective thinking.’ The interests of our team, players, families, program, and community always come first for me. That will never change. I look forward to continuing to build a program that the entire UAlbany community and Capital Region can be proud of, today and long into the future.”

Killings is still facing a lawsuit filed by Fizulich against Killings and the school. The university suspended Killings for five games and fined him $25,000 after their investigation into the incident in April of last year.