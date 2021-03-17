Dwayne Killings named UAlbany Men’s Basketball coach

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany and Director of Athletics Mark Benson have announced the hiring of Dwayne Killings as the 16th head men’s basketball coach in program history and third during UAlbany’s Division I era.

“We are thrilled to announce the addition of Team Killings, Dwayne, Ana, Alecia, and Tristan, to the UAlbany family,” said Benson. “His experience at all levels of basketball and his reputation for building authentic, long-lasting relationships will make great additions to our men’s basketball program. He has worked at schools steeped in basketball tradition and around great people, including mentorship under one of the most well-regarded coaches in Fran Dunphy.”

“I can’t thank Dr. Rodríguez, Mark Benson, and Vic Cegles enough for this tremendous leadership opportunity,” said Killings. “When I set out on this journey to become a head coach, I wanted to find a place where the community and campus were committed to impacting the lives of their student-athletes. The more I learned about the history, the tradition, and the leadership at UAlbany, it was obvious it was a perfect fit for my vision and my family. As a leader, I want to give our young men hope that their dreams can become a reality as we pursue America East championships and prepare them for success once they graduate. I also represent the next wave of leaders, and I do not take that lightly. I can’t wait to connect my experiences, and my staff’s experiences, to our players as we create a new mentality for UAlbany men’s basketball. My wife Ana, daughter Alecia, and son Tristan cannot wait to connect with the UAlbany and the Capital Region community and make it our home.”

A native of Amherst, Mass., Killings joins UAlbany from his latest position as Associate Head Coach at Marquette University, where he spent the previous three seasons under head coach Steve Wojciechowski. In Killings’ three years at Marquette, the Golden Eagles posted two winning seasons and made one appearance in the NCAA Tournament. In 2020, his recruiting class ranked in the top-20 nationally and he coached 2019-20 BIG EAST Player of the Year and AP All-American Markus Howard.

“Throughout the interview process Dwayne established himself as a person of high character and integrity, a true leader in every sense of the word,” said UAlbany President Dr. Havidán Rodríguez. “He’s known as a campus connector, preparing student-athletes for life after basketball. Furthermore, his track record of work in the community will uphold and grow our program’s reputation within the Capital Region and across the country. We are delighted to welcome Dwayne and his family to the Great Dane family.”

Before Marquette, Killings spent two seasons as an assistant coach at the University of Connecticut. Prior to UConn, he spent five seasons at Temple University as an assistant coach under head coach Fran Dunphy, during which time the Owls made three appearances in the NCAA Tournament, advancing to the Round of 32 in 2012-13, and one in the NIT, advancing to the semifinal round. While at Temple, Killings coached 2011-12 Atlantic-10 Player of the Year Khalif Wyatt.

Landing at UAlbany marks Killings return to the America East, where he served as an assistant coach at Boston University during the 2010-11 season. That year, the Terriers won the America East title and their roster featured America East Player of the Year John Holland.

Killings has two separate NBA stints in his professional career. His first job after graduating Hampton University in 2003 was with the Charlotte Bobcats as a special assistant and assistant video coordinator. Later, Killings spent one year in the NBA D-League as Manager of Basketball Operations.

In between his NBA roles, Killings spent three seasons as Assistant Director of Basketball Operations at Temple University, his first stint with the Owls, again under Fran Dunphy. Temple won back-to-back Atlantic-10 titles in 2007-08 and 2008-09, earning NCAA Tournament bids in the same years.

In total, since he started his NCAA coaching career at Temple in 2006, Killings’ teams have made seven NCAA Tournament appearances and one appearance in the NIT. He has won three conference tournament titles, two regular-season titles, and coached three conference Players of the Year, including one All-America selection.

In addition to his coaching experience, Killings founded Coaches for Action, a working group of 21 minority assistant basketball coaches in the BIG EAST, to challenge the conference’s member campuses to sustain their efforts and voices to address social injustice. Killings also served a two-year appointment from 2018-20 on the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Ethics Coalition, to promote ethical conduct among NCAA Division I men’s basketball coaches through education, leadership, and mentoring. Killings has been an active participant in TopConnect, a professional development organization that helps prepare the next generation of basketball leaders, connecting college basketball coaches with administrators.

Killings will be formally introduced as UAlbany’s head men’s basketball coach in a closed press conference in SEFCU Arena on Thursday, March 18 at 1:45 p.m. A live feed for fans and the general public will be made available on UAlbanySports.com.