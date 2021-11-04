Dwayne Killings and the Great Danes looking to make a good first impression

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s been a seemingly long offseason at UAlbany, but the Great Danes finally get their season started at home on Tuesday against Towson. After putting in the work in practice, Dwayne Killings and the Danes are looking to start this new era of UAlbany basketball off on the right foot.

Leading a basketball program such as UAlbany is a dream come true for Killings, and he wants to make sure he gets things started the right way. So much so, It’s kept him up at night. “I’ll be honest with you man, I woke up this morning at 2:33 and I haven’t been asleep since,” said Killings. “I just wake up with all these thoughts. They’re not nerves. It’s just about making sure we get it right. Like, we get one first impression.”

Killings went on to say, “I want people to come in and feel like it’s a different experience. To feel like they’re already connected to the program. I mean I pushed, and everybody here has worked so hard to put our basketball program in the forefront. Now we have to perform on the court.”

Tip-off Tuesday is set for 7:00 PM.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sport Highlights

Local Sports

More Local Sports

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
COATS FOR KIDS_2021

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

MEET THE NEWS10 SPORTS TEAM

Liana Bonavita

Griffin Haas

GRIFFIN HAAS

Jared Phillips

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19