Dutchmen win sixth Mayor’s Cup

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Mayor’s Cup trophy is returning to Schenectady after the Union College men’s hockey team blanked Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, 2-0, Saturday afternoon at MVP Arena.

In the victory, Union moves to 6-3 all-time in the annual rivalry game.

Senior assistant captain Brandon Estes had two points on the afternoon, scoring an empty-netter from the right circle in the defensive zone, and picking up the secondary assist on sophomore Liam Robertson’s goal. Robertson scored his third power-play goal in as many games with first-year Collin Graf earning the primary assist.

Robertson opened the scoring at scoring at 7:27 of the first stanza. On the power-play, Estes made a pass from the blue line to Graf in the left-wing circle. Graf fired a shot and Robertson slipped it under Jack Watson’s left pad to give Union a 1-0 lead.

After a scoreless second period, Union struck again in the final minutes of play. Estes gained control of the puck in the defensive end, flipping it almost the entire length of the ice for the empty-netter.

Junior Connor Murphy stopped 33 saves for his third shutout of the season to improve to 9-11-2. First-year Jack Watson made 15 stops in the loss.

Union has a quick turnaround, as they host Long Island University for a non-conference tilt on Tuesday. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at Messa Rink.