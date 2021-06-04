Dutchmen get out to big lead on Dragons in delayed opening game

Glens Falls, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Perfect Game Collegiate Baseballe League is back.

College players from all over the country are lining local rosters again, putting their talents on display starting Thursday night.

The rain held off long enough for the Albany Dutchmen and Glens Falls Dragons to meet on opening night. The Dutchmen rattled off a quick three runs in the top of the first but the Dragons had an answer in the bottom of the second. Jonathan Cafferola knocked a single into right, picking up a RBI to cut the Dutchmen lead to 3-1.

Dutchmen hurler Anthony Amoroso settled in from there, getting out of a jam by striking out back to back batters. The Dutchmen bats crushed from then on out, racking up a 10-1 lead before the game was called due to rain. They’ll pick this one back up on June 8th.