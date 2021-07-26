Dutchmen edge PGCBL-leading Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Dutchmen visited the league-leading Amsterdam Mohawks Monday night.

Amsterdam entered with a record of 31-7. The Mohawks jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning, taking advantage of an Albany error.

After the Dutchmen tied it in the second, Amsterdam took the lead back in the third. CJ Funk lined a double into the gap in right-center to plate a run.

In the top of the 4th, Albany took the lead and never looked back. Tom Kretzler hit a two-run homer to give the Dutchmen a 3-2 lead. They went on to win the game 6-4.

