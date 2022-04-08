Latham, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Shaker High School saw a great crowd for a Class A boys lacrosse championship rematch between the Bison and Guilderland.

In the second quarter Eric Hennessey found Owen Wilson right in front of the net to extend the Bison lead to 5-3. The Dutchmen fired right back before the half. Mitchell Mackissock scooped up the loose ball and put it away, but Shaker still led 5-4 at the half.

The Dutchmen led 7-6 late in regulation but Wilson wanted extra lax. He tied it up late in the fourth so we went to overtime. In the sudden death Danny Macchiarella called game with a laser as Guilderland walked it off at Shaker with a 8-7 overtime win.