AMSTERDAM, NY (NEWS10) — The Amsterdam Mohawks have sat atop the PGCBL standings all season long, entering Monday night 30 games over .500. But Monday, the Albany Dutchmen were looking to play spoiler.

The Dutchmen took down the Mohawks 3-1, thanks in large part to six scoreless innings from Mike DiMartino. Austin Bode and Matt Bergevin both tallied RBI hits for Albany.

The Mohawks will look to bounce back at home against the Saugerties Stallions on Tuesday night, while the Dutchmen will look to keep it rolling on the road against the Glens Falls Dragons.