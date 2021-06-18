Dutchmen dominate Outlaws at home

Altamont, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Dutchmen hosted the Oneonta Outlaws Friday night at Dutchmen Field.

Albany led 2-0 in the top of the fourth when Ryan Weiss hit a single into the gap in left to put the Outlaws on the board. They later tied it up on a wild pitch.

Siena’s Ryan McGee put the Dutchmen back in front one inning later after looping a single into right, scoring RPI’s Jake DeFayette. The Dutchmen racked up three runs in the fifth, including a Will Stroud RBI groundout, as they went on to win 15-3.