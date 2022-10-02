SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saturday night the Union Dutchmen opened up the 2022 season under new head coach Josh Hauge, in a thrilling come from behind 4-3 win against the Rochester Institute of Technology Tigers.

During the first period the Tigers showed they came to play with a score from Tanner Andrew and then a few minutes later the Tigers struck again. This time is was Evan Miller and the Dutchmen found themselves in a 2-0 hole early.

However, when the second period rolled around Union made some adjustments. Freshman Carter Korpi scored his first goal of the season and his college career to put the Dutchmen on the board, but RIT still held the lead. The Tigers scored again in the period to take a 3-1 lead, but Union responded off the stick of Caden Villegas to make it a one point game.

Union tied the game in the third period thanks to Josh Nixon being the ultimate opportunist and then to cap it off, Carter Korpi stepped up for his team and smashed the game winning goal to win 4-3.