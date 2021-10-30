Duffys deliver for Queensbury in Class A sectional championship

Stillwater, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Class A girls soccer sectional championship featured a chalk matchup between top seeded Queensbury and two seeded Averill Park, and the two best teams in Class A delivered the best game the section could ask for.

Scoreless late in the first half, Queensbury’s Brigid Duffy fired away but couldn’t finish, luckily her sister Bailey was there to clean things up and give Queensbury a 1-0 lead.

The Warriors responded in the second half. Gabriele Geise tucked one in the corner to draw Averill Park even. The Duffys took it over from there in the 26th minute of the second half. Brigid Duffy went bar down to give Queensbury a 2-1 lead that they would keep on their way to a Class A title.

