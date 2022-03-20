Troy, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Duanesburg girls basketball team already made history, making the Class C state semifinals for the first time in program history. Saturday they looked to build on that history, and punch their ticket to the finals.

Duanesburg went down 21-12 after the first quarter. They dug themselves a deeper hole in the second, going without a field goal in the quarter. The Eagles were unable to rally back, falling to the Cardinals 68-40 to end their season. Hannah Ferguson tallied a game-high 18 points for Newark Valley. Madison Meyer led the Eagles with 12 points.

The loss doesn’t take away from Duanesburg’s historic run. “You look at the community support, the cheering at the end, regardless of the outcome these girls knew they were winners in our book,” said head coach Chris Herron. “They’re winners in the community’s book and they’ve earned everything that they’ve gotten and I’m extremely proud and extremely happy for them that they got to experience this moment.”