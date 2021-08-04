Duanesburg’s Emma White wins Bronze Medal

DUANESBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Three years ago, Duanesburg’s Emma White had never competed in track cycling. Fast forward to Tuesday, she’s bringing home an Olympic medal.

The 23 year-old Union College graduate helped Team USA win Bronze in Track Cycling Team Pursuit. Alongside teammates Chloe Dygert, Megan Jastrab, and Jennifer Valente, White helped Team USA post a time of 4 minutes and 8 seconds in the 4,000 meter race, edging Canada by 2 seconds. Germany won Gold, with Great Britain taking Silver.

White was a road cyclist before transitioning to the track to pursue her Olympic dreams. Now, in her first Olympics, she’s a medal winner.