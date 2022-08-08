DELANSON, NY (NEWS10) — Allison O’Hanlon put the Capital District basketball scene on notice last season. She eclipsed the 1,000 point mark, while leading Duanesburg to the state final four as just a sophomore. With two more years as an Eagle, there’s plenty left to accomplish. She can check her college commitment off the list, and she’s not going far.

For the last few months, O’Hanlon knew where she wanted to chase her collegiate basketball dreams. This past weekend, she made it official, committing to Siena.

What made the difference in her decision? The people. “I mean it was definitely coach Jabir, coach Stec, coach Primm and all the girls on the team, “said O’Hanlon. “They were just like, they make it feel like home. They’re always there. They support me.”

The relationship she’s built with Saints head coach Jim Jabir was especially impactful. “He’s been always there,” said O’Hanlon. “I got hurt, he was the first one to call me. I got sick, he was the first one to call me and make sure I was ok. He’s always just been like, ‘We want you. We love you. We want you to be a part of our team and be the leader of this team.'”

Staying local was another opportunity O’Hanlon couldn’t pass up. “It’s huge for me to have my family right on my back with me,” said O’Hanlon. “All of my friends are like, ‘Yo, I’m going to watch you front row,’ so that’s huge for me.”

The Saints are building heading into Jabir’s second year back at the helm, and he let O’Hanlon know she can be a big piece in the Saints heading in the right direction. “‘You can be a part of something great. You can help us be one of those building stones to building like a great championship program.’ So that’s definitely something I want to be a part of. I love winning and he’s the epitome of winning so that’s something I definitely want to be a part of.”