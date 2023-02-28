TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The first champions of the Section 2 basketball playoffs were crowned on Monday night. The top-seeded Duanesburg girls looked to repeat against #2 Whitehall at Hudson Valley Community College.

The Eagles cruised from the jump, starting the game on a 19-0 run. They never looked back, on their way to a 60-28 win, repeating as Class C champions. Allison O’Hanlon led the way with 18 points.

While the Eagles were happy with the win, they are not satisfied. “I mean we’re obviously thankful,” said O’Hanlon. “We take every win as a big win, but again we have higher goals. We’re not overlooking anything but we want to win a state championship.”

Duanesburg will play the winner of the Class CC championship between Greenwich and Corinth on Friday for a chance to move on to the state playoffs.