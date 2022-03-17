Delanson, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Just about everything is new for Duanesburg girls basketball this postseason.

Two weekends ago they captured their first sectional title in school history. Every part of their run to the state semifinals since has been uncharted territory. For the eagles, that’s especially the case for the explosion in popularity.

The girls have become local celebrities overnight, and from the outpouring of support from the school and the community, leaders like senior guard Madison Meyer have taken the attention in stride.

“We have a DYB that’s where we all started down at the YMCA but we go in and all the boys on the bench and their faces and their jaws drop they’re like congratulations can we get a picture and so yeah it’s been really awesome,” Meyer said.

“We’ve been getting a lot of love from everyone, especially our school they’ve been great,” Meyer said.

For head coach Chris Herron, he’s not worried about the attention getting to his girls’ heads.

“That’s the beauty of this group, I don’t have to,” Herron said. “This is a group that just loves to play the game, nothing above that.”

“There’s no attitudes, there’s no arrogance, they’re just great kids who love to play basketball and that’s it,” Herron said.

The Eagles take on Newark Valley at Hudson Valley Community College at 10:45 Saturday morning.