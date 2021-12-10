Driscoll’s 21 pulls Glens Falls past Schuylerville

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Just a week ago, all five starters on the Schuylerville boys basketball team were starting in the Class C State Championship for football. Friday night, they hit the hardwood for a road matchup with Glens Falls.

The Indians led 12-11 after the first quarter. The Black Horses took the lead to start the second quarter, but Glens Falls ultimately pulled away to win it 56-41.

Freshman Kellen Driscoll led Glens Falls with 21 points. Sophomore Luke Sherman led Schuylerville with 17 points.