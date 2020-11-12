Dozens of Section 2 standouts sign national letters of intent

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. — Like many things we’ve seen in 2020, high school signing ceremonies look very different. For Shenendehowa, the Plainsmen broke up their 16 college-bound athletes into two groups in order to accommodate COVID-19 distancing guidelines.

Congrats to Meghan Huerter who will be continuing her athletic career in basketball at Providence College! @ShenGirlsHoops @ShenHoopsCoach pic.twitter.com/QXVtaKK7eL — ShenAthletics (@ShenAthletics) November 11, 2020

In the first group, Meghan Huerter was the latest in her family to take her seat at the signing table and ink her Division I commitment. The basketball standout will attend Providence College in the fall, and she’s not the only one. She’ll be joined by her AAU teammate, and Niskayuna’s dominant front court player Olivia Olsen. The Huerters attended Olsen’s ceremony at Dags Basketball in Lansingburgh Wednesday afternoon.

Cool day for Niskayuna star Olivia Olsen and Shen standout Meghan Huerter, who both committed to play basketball at Providence together. pic.twitter.com/kSd4mvHi2G — Liana Bonavita (@LianaBonavita) November 12, 2020

It was the first day of the NCAA signing period, and dozens of Section 2 athletes took advantage. Troy’s Danny Rogers will continue his baseball journey at Rutgers, alongside current assistant coach and former Section 2 star Branden Cogswell. His uncle, South Troy Dodgers head coach Kevin Rogers, congratulated his nephew on Twitter.

Staying on the diamond, Amsterdam’s Carson Cotugno tweeted that officially becoming a Demon Deacon as part of the Wake Forest baseball team is truly “a dream come true.”

Officially a Demon Deacon. It truly is a dream come true. 🎩💛 @WakeBaseball pic.twitter.com/ZlBIJvFkJ2 — CarsonCotugno_ (@CarsonCotugno) November 11, 2020

Albany Academy’s Derek Bender committed to Coastal Carolina. While in high school, Bender helped the Cadets to Section 2 championships in 2017 and 2018.

Congrats to @derek_bender28 on his commit to Coastal Carolina. Derek was a member of both the 2017 and 2018 Cadets’ championship teams. #chantup pic.twitter.com/J0FfEc3pmw — Albany Academy Baseball (@AABaseball1813) November 11, 2020

A Cambridge trio, who led the Indians to multiple championships, will head their separate ways at the next level. Lily Phillips officially signed with UAlbany, while her twin sister signed with the University of Rhode Island (where Saratoga’s Dolly Cairns is also headed). Their high school teammate Fiona Mooney is ditching the hardwood, and jumping in a shell. She’s headed out west to join the rowing team at Stanford University.

Congratulations to Sophie, Lilly and Fiona! pic.twitter.com/nnLHUCND9w — Cambridge Athletics (@CCS_Indians) November 11, 2020

West of Cambridge, a pair of soccer stars signed their national letters of intent — one in Schoharie, the other in Colonie. Schoharie senior Megan Krohn followed her sister Carrie’s footsteps, committing to a local Division I program, but won’t join the same one. Carrie is a striker at Siena, while Megan is on her way to UAlbany.

At Afrim’s Sports Park in Colonie, Corrine Jackson became the first person in her family to receive a Division I athletic scholarship since her grandfather pursued track and field at Purdue. The longtime Albany Alleycats striker/winger had some friends, family, and teammates in attendance when she put pen to paper, committing to Manhattan College.