Dowsett drops seven as women’s lacrosse tops Quinnipiac

LOUDONVILLE, NY – Redshirt Junior Kaitlyn Dowsett set new career highs in both points and goals on Friday afternoon, as she scored seven goals and added an assist as she helped lead the Siena Saints in what became high-octane score of 19-17 over the Quinnipiac Bobcats.



The 36 goals would be the second-most combined goals scored in a single game in program history. The most still currently stands at 37 combined goals in a 24-13 loss at Fairfield back on April 20, 2008.



Dowsett’s eight points led the way for Siena on the stat sheet, while senior Nicole McNeely also provided solid offense with five goals while adding eight ground balls as well. Annie Brennan , Mary Soures , and Kerry Gerety added three points apiece, as Soures and Brennan scored three times while Gerety tossed out three assists. Gerety also chipped in with 11 draw controls, while freshman Laura Bonomo scored her first collegiate goal.



Quinnipiac was led by a strong seven-point effort from Megan Szawlowski, as she scored four goals, three assists, and five draw controls. She led the Bobcats in every offensive stats except for ground balls, which was led by Sophia Iaccino with five. Desiree Kleberg was the other Bobcat with a solid offensive day, going for three goals and an assist for four points, while another pair of Bobcats finished with three points.



The scoring came early and often as Siena took an early 6-3 lead in just the first 10 minutes of the game, which included three goals in a span of 23 seconds. The Saints were able to grab a lead as large as five when Dowsett scored with 9:25 to play in the first, giving Siena a 9-4 lead. The Bobcats were able to chip away at the Siena lead, coming back within two when they made it 10-8 in favor of Siena with 4:12 to play in the first half courtesy of a goal from Emily Feeney. But Dowsett put the punctuation on the half, scoring with 34 seconds to play to give Siena the 11-8 lead into the half.



In the second half, the scoring kept on coming as Quinnipiac was able to make it one goal game with 11:57 to play, as a score by Szawlowski made it only a 14-13 Siena lead. But the Saints responded with four unanswered goals over the next four minutes as Dowsett and Soures went goal for goal to extend the Siena lead back out to an 18-13 lead. Quinnipiac didn’t go away though, as they scored four times to Siena’s once over the final five minutes as they fell just short of a comeback attempt.



The Saints return to action next Saturday, April 10 when the Saints head out to take on the Fairfield Stags on the road. The opening draw control will get things started at 1 p.m.