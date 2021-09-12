Down to final drive, Great Danes fall to Rhode Island

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany football team fell to the University of Rhode Island 14-16 in a nail-biting game that came down to the final drive. The Capital Region’s Hometown Heroes were celebrated in front of a Casey Stadium crowd of over 8,100 people – the first time fans packed a UAlbany football game since 2019. Karl Mofor led the way for the offense with 86 yards on the ground, 15 yards through the air, and a touchdown. Jackson Ambush and Danny Damico both finished with eight tackles, and Tyler Carswell nabbed the game’s lone interception.



Key Stats

How it Happened:

On the opening drive of the game, UAlbany marched over 90 yards down the field to score in front of a packed crowd at Casey Stadium. The drive was capped by a seven-yard pass from Undercuffler to a stretching Mike Gray in the end zone.

in the end zone. The Rams also came out fighting on their opening drive on offense, putting up six points on a one-yard rush from Antrum. Mazon Walker was able to get a hand on the PAT to retain the lead for the Great Danes.

was able to get a hand on the PAT to retain the lead for the Great Danes. The UAlbany defense made a goal-line stand late in the first, holding URI out of the end zone after going for it on fourth-and-one to hold the one-point lead.

At the start of the second quarter, URI’s Coby Tippett returned a UAlbany punt 50 yards to the house to put the Rams up 13-7.

UAlbany attempted a field goal to end the first half but was plagued by a faulty hold after the snap. As a result, URI took a six-point lead into the locker room.

URI’s CJ Carrick attempted a 50-yard field goal at the 9:20 mark in the third quarter, but to no avail.

The Great Danes re-took the lead on a two-yard rush from Mofor late in the third quarter. UAlbany marched 67 yards to the eventual score. Notable on the drive, Undercuffler completed a 26-yard completion to Mohamed Jabbie and a 13-yard completion to LJ Wesneski .

and a 13-yard completion to . The Rams took what would be the final lead on a 22-yard field goal from Carrick, at the start of the final frame, making the score 16-14 URI.

UAlbany again had issues with a bad hold on a field goal attempt in the fourth quarter, the second such error of the night.



The Great Danes return to the road next weekend as they take on in-state rival Syracuse in the Carrier Dome. Keep up with all of the latest news, highlights, and insights on UAlbany football by following the team on Twitter and Instagram and by using the hashtags #BeGreat and #WinTheDay.