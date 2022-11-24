LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Lake George/Warrensburg/North Warren Wolverines have been absolutely rolling in their first year as a combined unit. They put up 85 points in their regional championship win over Gouverneur. Now they look to punch their ticket to the state finals.

They’ll take on O’Neill on Saturday at noon in Middletown in the state semifinals. The Wolverines ran for over 600 yards in their regional win. They say it comes down to a combination of two things: strength and smarts. “I think it’s physicality is one,” says head coach Mike Perrone. “You’ve got to dominate the line of scrimmage and we have a lot of size and the kids put in a tremendous amount of time in the weight room. Then it comes into the football IQ. Our goal is to make sure we’re blocking all the different fronts. I don’t want to get too much into our schemes to give stuff away but our kids do a great job of understanding our scheme and then when you’re big and strong and know what you’re, doing it obviously helps.”

We’ll have the highlights on FOX 23 and NEWS10 ABC on Saturday night.