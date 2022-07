ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One of the NFL’s best wide receivers is coming to run a camp in the capital region this weekend.

Miami dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who was traded from the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason, will host a youth football camp at UAlbany this Saturday. The camp runs from 9 AM to 1 PM for kids ages 6 to 18.

Registration for the event is still open until Friday at 5:00 PM. For more information on the camp and registration, click here.