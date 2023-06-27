How well do you know Wimbledon, the Grand Slam tennis tournament that begins Monday on the grass courts of the All England Club? Give this AP quiz a try:

1st Round: Fines

Under Article III, Section E, of the 2023 Grand Slam Rule Book, how much can a player be fined for each violation for failing to “use … best efforts to win a match”?

a.) $1,000

b.) $10,000

c.) $20,000

d.) $50,000

2nd Round: British tennis

Katie Boulter beat Jodie Burrage 6-3, 6-3 in an all-British final on June 18 to win the Nottingham Open, one of several pre-Wimbledon tune-up events played on grass courts. When was the last time two British women played each other for a WTA Tour title? (Bonus: Where was the tournament, who were the players, and which won?)

a.) 1977

b.) 1987

c.) 1997

d.) 2007

3rd Round: Men’s champions

Who was the last player other than Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal or Andy Murray to win the men’s singles championship at Wimbledon? (Bonus: Whom did he defeat in the final and what year was it?)

a.) Andy Roddick

b.) Lleyton Hewitt

c.) Marat Safin

d.) Pete Sampras

4th Round: Young champions

Coco Gauff was 15 when she became the youngest player to qualify for Wimbledon and then made it all the way to the fourth round of the main draw. She was 18 when she reached the final at the French Open last year. Who was the youngest woman to win a Grand Slam title since 2000? (Bonus: How old was she and which major did she win?)

a.) Serena Williams

b.) Kim Clijsters

c.) Maria Sharapova

d.) Emma Raducanu

Quarterfinals: Djokovic’s title defenses

As the reigning men’s champion at Wimbledon, Novak Djokovic will open play on Centre Court on the first Monday of the tournament. This is his seventh time defending his title there; how many times did he lose before the semifinals on those previous half-dozen occasions?

a.) Zero

b.) One

c.) Two

d.) Three

Semifinals: Swiatek’s Grand Slam finals

No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek has yet to make it past the fourth round at Wimbledon, but she has been unbeatable on the last day at other Grand Slam tournaments: She is 4-0 so far in major finals. Which of the following women also began their careers in that fashion?

a.) Monica Seles

b.) Steffi Graf

c.) Naomi Osaka

d.) Martina Navratilova

Final: Trophies for Venus and Serena Williams

Venus Williams, who is 43, received a wild-card invitation to play at Wimbledon this year, marking her 24th appearance in the singles field. How many total titles have she and her younger sister, Serena — who finished her playing career last season — won at the All England Club, taking into account each trophy for singles, women’s doubles (if they won together, it counts twice) and mixed doubles?

a.) 10

b.) 15

c.) 20

d.) 25

ANSWERS

1st Round. c. There could be additional penalties if there are determined to be “circumstances that are flagrant and particularly injurious to the success of a tournament or are singularly egregious,” thus constituting what is considered a more significant offense.

2nd Round. a. Sue Barker beat Virginia Wade in San Francisco in 1977.

3rd Round. b. Hewitt defeated David Nalbandian in straight sets in 2002. Since then, Federer has won the event a men’s-record eight times, and Djokovic has won it seven times, while Nadal and Murray each won it twice.

4th Round. c. Sharapova was 17 when she beat Serena Williams in the 2004 Wimbledon final for the first of what would become five major trophies during her playing career. Williams also was 17 when she won the first of her 23 Grand Slam titles at the U.S. Open — but that was in 1999. Raducanu was 18 when she won the 2021 U.S. Open.

Quarterfinals. b. The only time he lost in Week 1 after winning the trophy the prior year was in 2016, when Sam Querrey defeated Djokovic in the third round. Djokovic’s other five title defenses went like this: one semifinal loss (2012) and four championships (2015, 2019, 2021, 2022).

Semifinals. a. and c. Osaka, who currently is off the tour while pregnant, won the 2018 and 2020 U.S. Opens and the 2019 and 2021 Australian Opens, and she never has lost a match in the quarterfinals or later at any major tournament. Seles began her career with a 6-0 record in major finals and ended up 9-4.

Final. d. Venus Williams has 11 total trophies from the All England Club; Serena Williams has 14. Venus’ haul: five in singles, six in doubles (all with Serena). Serena’s haul: seven in singles, six in doubles and one in mixed doubles (with Max Mirnyi in 1998).

Howard Fendrich has been the AP’s tennis writer since 2002. Follow him on Twitter at https://twitter.com/HowardFendrich

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports