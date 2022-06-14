ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Patroons are moving onto the Eastern Conference final, and depth is a big reason why.

One mid-season acquisition is helping the team in its championship push. Devon Dillard joined the team after the All-Star break, and has settled into his role. He’s dropped 15 pounds since coming to town and as a 6’5” guard, he can really score the ball.

His game-high 20 points helped push the Patroons past the Gambits in Saturday’s do-or-die elimination game to win the second-round series. When Dillard keeps it basic, good things happen.

“This isn’t gymnastics. You don’t get rewarded for degree of difficulty,” said Patroons head coach Will Brown. “[Dillard’s] a high-risk, high-reward guy at times. When he keeps things simple like he did in the second half of game three the other night, he can dominate games.”

Dillard agrees. “When I keep the game simple and I play within myself and I play within myself I feel like I always have my best games. When I just let the game come to me, let the game build up, and I tend to make the whole game better and I make my teammates around me better.”

The Patroons open the best-of-three Eastern Conference final against Huntsville Thursday at the Washington Avenue Armory.