Despite Career Nights, Great Danes Fall to Binghamton at Home

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany men’s basketball team fell victim to lights-out shooting from the Binghamton Bearcats on Thursday night. UAlbany played well, but Binghamton shot nearly 50% from three-point range throughout the game to stay out of striking distance and secure the win.



Key Stat Lines

UAlbany shot 48.3% (29-60) from the field and 37.5% (6-16) from three-point range – one of the teams’ best shooting games of the season. Binghamton shot 58.5% (31-53) from the field and 48.0% (12-25 from deep.

UAlbany won the rebounding war 30-24.

Binghamton finished with 13 turnovers, UAlbany finished with 12.

38 of UAlbany’s points came from inside the paint. On the other side, 36 of Binghamton’s points came from three-point range.

De’Vondre Perry had the best night of his career – 26 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and two steals

had the best night of his career – 26 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and two steals Jamel Horton also had himself a night to remember, scoring 23 points.

also had himself a night to remember, scoring 23 points. Paul Newman was the final Great Dane to finish scoring in double-digits, posting 10 points to go along with five rebounds two blocks, and two assists.

was the final Great Dane to finish scoring in double-digits, posting 10 points to go along with five rebounds two blocks, and two assists. Chuck Champion led the team with four assists.



How it Happened:

Binghamton played without Head Coach Lavell Sanders – Associate Head Coach Brian Johnson filled in for the Bearcats.

Binghamton took an early 4-2 lead before UAlbany scored the next six to go up 8-4 right before the first timeout of the game.

Binghamton scored eight of the next 10 points to take the lead, thanks to two three pointers.

By the midway point of the first half, UAlbany was 35.3% (6-17) from the field and 50% (2-4) from deep. Binghamton was 505 (6-12) from the field and 66.6% (2-3) from deep.

UAlbany went on another 6-0 run with eight minutes remaining in the first half, forcing the Bearcats to call timeout. With the short run, which featured two jumpers from Perry and a layup from Paul Newman , the Great Danes took a 24-21 lead.

, the Great Danes took a 24-21 lead. UAlbany grabbed its biggest lead of the first half at the five-minute mark following a driving layup from Jamel Horton , increasing the lead to 30-25.

, increasing the lead to 30-25. With less than two minutes remaining, Binghamton scored a quick six points off of two three pointers from Jacob Falko, forcing the Great Danes to call timeout.

Binghamton ended the half on an 11-1 run, lighting it up from three. Binghamton finished the first half 6-11 from deep.

UAlbany shot an impressive 53.1% (17-32) from the field in the first half, but allowed Binghamton to shoot 59.3% (16-27).

Perry had a first half to remember – scoring 18 points to go with two assists, two steals, and three rebounds.

Binghamton’s Falko matched Perry’s first half with 17 points of his own, going 3-for-3 from beyond the arc.

The Bearcats immediately picked up from where they left off to start the second half, with Christian Hinckson draining a three.

Binghamton took the game’s first double-digit lead of the night at the 17:43 mark after yet another three-pointer from Hinckson.

By the quarter-way mark of the second half, Binghamton was 3-for-4 from deep. On the flip side, UAlbany only attempted one shot from beyond the arc – which was unsuccessful.

After the timeout, UAlbany started to heat up from deep. Jarvis Doles hit a three, followed by Horton, to cut the Binghamton lead to just six.

hit a three, followed by Horton, to cut the Binghamton lead to just six. UAlbany shot 52.2% in the first portion of the second half, but Binghamton shot 60.5%.

With five minutes to play, UAlbany trailed by 10 with the score 78-68.

The win was just Binghamton’s second in the last 20 attempts against the Great Danes.

Next: The Great Danes have a short turnaround as they travel to take on New Hampshire this Saturday for an afternoon game. Tip for the game is set for 12:00 p.m.