Despite Career Nights, Great Danes Fall to Binghamton at Home
Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany men’s basketball team fell victim to lights-out shooting from the Binghamton Bearcats on Thursday night. UAlbany played well, but Binghamton shot nearly 50% from three-point range throughout the game to stay out of striking distance and secure the win.
Key Stat Lines
- UAlbany shot 48.3% (29-60) from the field and 37.5% (6-16) from three-point range – one of the teams’ best shooting games of the season. Binghamton shot 58.5% (31-53) from the field and 48.0% (12-25 from deep.
- UAlbany won the rebounding war 30-24.
- Binghamton finished with 13 turnovers, UAlbany finished with 12.
- 38 of UAlbany’s points came from inside the paint. On the other side, 36 of Binghamton’s points came from three-point range.
- De’Vondre Perry had the best night of his career – 26 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and two steals
- Jamel Horton also had himself a night to remember, scoring 23 points.
- Paul Newman was the final Great Dane to finish scoring in double-digits, posting 10 points to go along with five rebounds two blocks, and two assists.
- Chuck Champion led the team with four assists.
How it Happened:
- Binghamton played without Head Coach Lavell Sanders – Associate Head Coach Brian Johnson filled in for the Bearcats.
- Binghamton took an early 4-2 lead before UAlbany scored the next six to go up 8-4 right before the first timeout of the game.
- Binghamton scored eight of the next 10 points to take the lead, thanks to two three pointers.
- By the midway point of the first half, UAlbany was 35.3% (6-17) from the field and 50% (2-4) from deep. Binghamton was 505 (6-12) from the field and 66.6% (2-3) from deep.
- UAlbany went on another 6-0 run with eight minutes remaining in the first half, forcing the Bearcats to call timeout. With the short run, which featured two jumpers from Perry and a layup from Paul Newman, the Great Danes took a 24-21 lead.
- UAlbany grabbed its biggest lead of the first half at the five-minute mark following a driving layup from Jamel Horton, increasing the lead to 30-25.
- With less than two minutes remaining, Binghamton scored a quick six points off of two three pointers from Jacob Falko, forcing the Great Danes to call timeout.
- Binghamton ended the half on an 11-1 run, lighting it up from three. Binghamton finished the first half 6-11 from deep.
- UAlbany shot an impressive 53.1% (17-32) from the field in the first half, but allowed Binghamton to shoot 59.3% (16-27).
- Perry had a first half to remember – scoring 18 points to go with two assists, two steals, and three rebounds.
- Binghamton’s Falko matched Perry’s first half with 17 points of his own, going 3-for-3 from beyond the arc.
- The Bearcats immediately picked up from where they left off to start the second half, with Christian Hinckson draining a three.
- Binghamton took the game’s first double-digit lead of the night at the 17:43 mark after yet another three-pointer from Hinckson.
- By the quarter-way mark of the second half, Binghamton was 3-for-4 from deep. On the flip side, UAlbany only attempted one shot from beyond the arc – which was unsuccessful.
- After the timeout, UAlbany started to heat up from deep. Jarvis Doles hit a three, followed by Horton, to cut the Binghamton lead to just six.
- UAlbany shot 52.2% in the first portion of the second half, but Binghamton shot 60.5%.
- With five minutes to play, UAlbany trailed by 10 with the score 78-68.
- The win was just Binghamton’s second in the last 20 attempts against the Great Danes.
Next: The Great Danes have a short turnaround as they travel to take on New Hampshire this Saturday for an afternoon game. Tip for the game is set for 12:00 p.m.
