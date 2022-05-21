Troy, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Los Puentes de Tri-City took the field for the first time in 2022 to take on the Windy City ThunderBolts in the fifth game of the six game home stand Saturday night Joseph L. Bruno Stadium.

The ThunderBolts poured it on ValleyCats starter Troy Cruz early, striking for three runs in the second, with RBI hits from Peyton Isaacson and Jake Boone, with Issacson coming home to score on a balk. Windy City would strike for three more in the third, with a three run homer off the bat of Manny Garcia.

Tri-City would start their comeback in the home half of the fifth inning, with four ValleyCats runners coming home on RBI hits from Brantley Bell, Jesus Lujano, and Juan Santana.

The work from relievers Aneudy Acosta, Jake Dexter, and Adam Hofacket silenced Windy City’s bats after the third inning, as the visitors only recorded three hits over the remainder of the game.

Juan Silverio would tie the game on a mammoth two-run home run over the left field wall, plating Jesus Lujano.

After a fantastic defensive effort from Manny Garcia, making a diving play putting the fire out early on in the inning, the heat was turned back on when Jonah Girand launched a two out double off the wall in center field. Brantley Bell reached base, giving Lujano the chance to play hero once again.

Lujano launched a 3-2 fastball from Neal Abbatiello into the left center field gap, allowing Girand to come around and score, capping off the seven run comeback.