Defense powers Shaker girls past Troy
TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Shaker girls basketball team visited Troy on Friday night. The Blue Bison were looking to pull even to .500, while the Flying Horses were trying to move to 2-3.
It was Shaker’s night, rolling to a 46-21 win. The Blue Bison are now 2-2, while Troy drops to 1-4.
Shaker will look to move above the .500 mark at Ballston Spa on Tuesday, December 21st, while Troy will look to rebound at Averill Park on that same day.
