Defense powers Shaker girls past Troy

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sport Highlights

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Shaker girls basketball team visited Troy on Friday night. The Blue Bison were looking to pull even to .500, while the Flying Horses were trying to move to 2-3.

It was Shaker’s night, rolling to a 46-21 win. The Blue Bison are now 2-2, while Troy drops to 1-4.

Shaker will look to move above the .500 mark at Ballston Spa on Tuesday, December 21st, while Troy will look to rebound at Averill Park on that same day.

More Sports News

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow the sports team on Twitter:
Liana Bonavita
Griffin Haas
Jared Phillips

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

AP rankings

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

3-Day Forecast

REMARKABLE WOMEN_2022_NOMINATE

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

MEET THE NEWS10 SPORTS TEAM

Liana Bonavita

Griffin Haas

GRIFFIN HAAS

Jared Phillips

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19