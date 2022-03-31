Schenectady, N.Y. (NEWS10) — 8-0 sounds pretty good. How about best start ever? Union men’s lacrosse is making program history, riding one of the best defenses in the country.

The Dutchmen are allowing just under eight goals per game thanks to a spectacular sophomore goalie in Dan Donahue, and a veteran group in front of him. On Tuesday the Dutchmen held Tufts’ top scoring offense to just 12 goals, ten less than their season average.

“Dan has been playing great in between the pipes, it really starts with him,” head coach Derek Witheford said. “But our senior leadership with Ryan Puglisi and Matthew Belluche, our two senior defensemen, who are actually high school teammates are doing a great job on the back end.”

“Defensively we’ve been great,” Donahue said. “They’ve been playing so good defensively that I’m seeing shots that are easy to save, they’re outside, they’re not in close. They’ve been playing great in front of me and I’ve been really appreciative of that.”

The Dutchmen are eyeing 9-0 Saturday when they host Clarkson.