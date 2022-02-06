Defense dominates as UAlbany women stifle Hartford

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Great Danes held the Hawks to single-digit points in each quarter to take the 53-24 victory, Saturday afternoon.

COACH COLLEEN MULLEN: “I am so proud of our defensive effort tonight. The players executed a terrific game plan, and we played four quarters of team basketball. Offensively, we shared the ball well and had a balanced attack.”

KEY STATS

Sophomore Kayla Cooper led the team with 12 points while freshman Freja Werth followed with 10 points.

Senior Lucia Decortes led the defense with 10 rebounds (six defensive) and four blocks. She also owned a team-high five assists.

Cooper and redshirt-sophomore Morgan Haney totaled three steals each to lead the team.

Freshman Lilly Phillips went 3-3, including making both of her baskets from outside the arc.

As a team, the Great Danes outrebounded the Hawks, 33-22.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Hawks began the scoring with a basket at 8:16 but the Great Danes’ junior Grace Heeps answered just 18 seconds later with a three-pointer for a lead UAlbany would not let go of.

A low-scoring first quarter, the Great Danes earned a lead, 12-6, heading into the second quarter.

Hartford tallied the first two field goals of the second quarter but UAlbany advanced its lead with a 10-4 scoring run in the final two and a half minutes of the half.

The Great Danes closed the first half with a 25-14 advantage.

For the third time, the Hawks earned the first basket of the quarter in the second minute of play after the halftime break.

UAlbany answered with an 11-0 scoring run that lasted six minutes after beginning at 7:44. Hartford closed the Great Danes’ run with a free throw at 1:44.

UAlbany held the Hawks to just three baskets in the final quarter.

Led by their defense, the Great Danes scored 17 points in the fourth quarter to take the victory, 53-24.

NEXT: The Great Danes will head to Maine to take on the defending America East Regular-Season Champions for the first time this season.