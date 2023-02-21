VALATIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Last season saw the Ichabod Crane boys basketball team roll all the way to state championship in Class B as a six seed. This year, the Riders looked to make another deep run, this time as an eight seed. The Riders opened the Section 2 playoffs at home against the nine seed, Bishop Gibbons, on Tuesday night.

Ichabod Crane took a 36-25 lead into the half. The Riders stormed out of the locker-room, starting the third quarter on a 12-0 run to go up 48-25. That lead was enough, as Ichabod Crane coasted to a 65-52 win. Alex Schmidt poured in 23 points to go along with seven rebounds, four assists, and four steals for the Riders.

Ichabod Crane will take on top-seeded Catholic Central at Ballston Spa at 4:00 PM on Saturday.