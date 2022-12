COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Ichabod Crane boys basketball team won the Class B state championship last season. Already at 2-0 this year, they looked to stay unbeaten Friday night.

The Riders got out to a hot start, taking a 50-31 lead into the half. They kept the pedal down in the second half, on their way to a 73-44 win. Alex Schmidt led the way with 22 points.

Ichabod Crane will host Mohonasen on Tuesday the 6:30 PM, while Cohoes will visit Lansingburgh.