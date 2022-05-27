MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Olivia DeCitise struck out 16 batters in a complete game 1-0 shutout win to claim the Section 2 Class A championship for Troy.

“She was phenomenal”, said Troy head coach Sean Geisel. “The whole team rallied around her. She’s been great all year. Couldn’t be happier for her and her teammates. Such a great feeling.”

“It means the world,” said DeCitise. “I’m speechless. It’s for my team. I love them so much.”

DeCitise had 27 strikeouts in a game earlier this season against Burnt Hills. The Spartans had six base runners in the final Thursday afternoon, but couldn’t manufacture any runs.

The Flying Horses scored their lone run on a home run by Emma Thompson in the third inning.

The champs return to Luther Forest Athletic Fields June 4 to face the Section 10 champion in the regionals.