Deanna Rivers Memorial Softball Tournament

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State University on Friday authorized what officials said will be an independent investigation into the handling of sexual assault complaints against now-imprisoned former sports doctor Larry Nassar, the school's latest attempt to rebuild trust with his victims and the campus community.

The board of trustees voted unanimously to hire Chicago-based law firm McDermott Will & Emery to investigate and release a public report. The move came about 2½ years after trustees said an internal review was being led by Patrick Fitzgerald, a former Chicago federal prosecutor with the New York-based firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom.