SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Union Men’s Lacrosse team is in a tough stretch right now. The Dutchmen are coming off a tough loss against No. 3 RIT. Despite that, there’s a bright spot that has been keeping them in tight games all season long.

Junior goalie Dan Donahue recorded 15 saves in the game and had six big ones in the fourth quarter that helped the Dutchmen close the gap against the Tigers. Head coach Derek Witheford believes his play-making ability is something they rely on a lot, especially during this crucial time in the season.

“Our goalie is fantastic this year,” Witheford said. “He’s keeping us in games, he’s saving a lot of goals, and we really trust him with some of those shots, so he’s playing well past his ability, he’s making stops he’s supposed to stop, and he’s stopping some that should be goals so, we’re really happy with the way he’s playing, and we just gotta clean up a little bit of the clears to give us a chance offensively.”

The Dutchmen play Skidmore on Wednesday, April 12, at 5 PM.