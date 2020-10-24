Curry, Stormo granted NCAA waivers

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. — The Siena men’s basketball team officially has two more bigs at its disposal this season, as both Harrison Curry and Jackson Stormo were granted NCAA waivers to be immediately eligible.

The pair of forwards adds to the Saints’ frontcourt depth, giving head coach Carmen Maciariello a bevy of rotational options.

“We have a chance to be really deep,” said Maciariello at the team’s media day this week. “Now it’s a matter of guys understanding that whether they play 30 seconds or 30 minutes, you know that time’s valuable on the court to helping repeat as MAAC champions.”

Siena’s practice is set to begin on Monday.