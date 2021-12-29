COVID tweaks Siena women’s basketball schedule
LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This week’s Siena Women’s Basketball games scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 30 at Manhattan and Saturday, Jan. 1 vs. Niagara will not be played as scheduled due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Siena program.
The top priority of Siena College throughout this pandemic remains the health and safety of the entire campus community. Siena Athletics continues to adhere to College, local, and state protocols, as well as NCAA and Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference adopted guidance.
Fans who purchased single-game tickets for Saturday’s home game vs. Niagara will be contacted directly by the Siena Fan Relations Management Center regarding options. Siena Women’s Basketball season ticket holders will be contacted directly later in the season regarding options once it is determined if any additional home games are impacted due to COVID-19.
The next scheduled Siena Women’s Basketball game is Thursday, Jan. 6 at Iona.