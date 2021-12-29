COVID tweaks Siena women’s basketball schedule

Sports

by: Brett Bosley

Posted: / Updated:

Sport Highlights

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This week’s Siena Women’s Basketball games scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 30 at Manhattan and Saturday, Jan. 1 vs. Niagara will not be played as scheduled due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Siena program.
 
The top priority of Siena College throughout this pandemic remains the health and safety of the entire campus community. Siena Athletics continues to adhere to College, local, and state protocols, as well as NCAA and Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference adopted guidance.
 
Fans who purchased single-game tickets for Saturday’s home game vs. Niagara will be contacted directly by the Siena Fan Relations Management Center regarding options. Siena Women’s Basketball season ticket holders will be contacted directly later in the season regarding options once it is determined if any additional home games are impacted due to COVID-19.
 
The next scheduled Siena Women’s Basketball game is Thursday, Jan. 6 at Iona. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

3-Day Forecast

REMARKABLE WOMEN_2022_NOMINATE

MEET THE NEWS10 SPORTS TEAM

Liana Bonavita

Griffin Haas

GRIFFIN HAAS

Jared Phillips

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Search NEWS10