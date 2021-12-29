COVID tweaks Siena women’s basketball schedule

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts has purchased 200,000 at-home testing kits that will be distributed to school districts throughout the state so teachers and staff can test for COVID before they return to work after the holiday break, school officials said Wednesday. Tests are not required to return to school.

Every district will receive enough tests to ensure that two can be distributed to each staff member, one of which should be taken no more than 24 hours before they return to work, with the second kept to be used at the staffer’s discretion, the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education said in a statement.