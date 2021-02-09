COVID-19 protocols within UAlbany men’s basketball program affects pair

Sports

by: UAlbany Athletics

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. – Two individuals within the University at Albany men’s basketball Tier 1 personnel group will be withheld from all team activities due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols until February 16..

Only these two members of the Tier 1 group are affected.  As a result, the men’s games against UMass Lowell this weekend will proceed as planned.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

NBA Stats

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report