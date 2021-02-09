ALBANY, N.Y. – Two individuals within the University at Albany men’s basketball Tier 1 personnel group will be withheld from all team activities due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols until February 16..
Only these two members of the Tier 1 group are affected. As a result, the men’s games against UMass Lowell this weekend will proceed as planned.
COVID-19 protocols within UAlbany men’s basketball program affects pair
