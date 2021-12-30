Courtney’s 31 points, game-winner power Shen past Albany Academy

HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s been a slow start for the 3-3 Shenendehowa boys basketball team, but take one look at their schedule and you’ll see some of the area’s best teams. Head coach Paul Yattaw wants his squad to be battle tested. They faced another tough test against Albany Academy Thursday on day two of the Shen Holiday Classic.

The Cadets led 22-20 at the half, but the Plainsmen put together a strong third quarter to take a 36-28 lead into the fourth. Albany Academy stormed back toward the end of the fourth. After a three from Robert Chandler and a long two from Arthur Foster, the Cadets took a 43-42 lead with 20 seconds remaining.

Mason Courtney responded with what would stand as the game-winner with under 10 seconds to go, lifting the Plainsmen to a 44-43 win. Courtney poured in 31 points.

Courtney came up limping after the final play, telling News10 he twisted his ankle, but he’d do it all again for the win. “I would sacrifice, no ankle,” said Courtney. “I would sacrifice my entire foot if it meant to get the W. I mean, all I want to do is win. Doesn’t matter what it takes. I just want to get the win and help Shen be the best that they can be.”