CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Shenendehowa boys basketball team tipped off their Section II Class AA title defense on Tuesday at home against Schenectady. The Plainsmen enter the tournament as the four seed, while the Patriots earned the thirteen seed.

Shenendehowa rolled to a 68-44 win behind 24 points from senior Mason Courtney. Sophomore Miles Peterson added 15 points.

The Plainsmen will take on Albany in the quarterfinals at Hudson Valley Community College on Saturday at 1:30 PM.